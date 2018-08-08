Cummins (CMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $157.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Cummins’ adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Compared with the year-ago quarter, both earnings per share and revenues were higher. Increased engines and components demand for heavy- and medium-duty truck, along with an improved demand for mining and power generation equipment, will help the company drive its financials. This has also encouraged the company to raise its guidance for 2018. In May, Cummins announced the planned collaboration with JAIC Motors in China. It will help the company to launch new products as per the region’s requirement. Further, insync with its aim to be a leader in electrified power, the company announced the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains, Inc., in July 2018. Moreover, Cummins has raised its aim of returning cash inflow from operations to 75% from the initial plan of 50%.”

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research cut Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of Cummins opened at $141.85 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cummins has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cummins will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 30.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

