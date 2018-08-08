CSW Industrials (CSWI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSW Industrials from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

CSW Industrials traded up $0.75, reaching $53.20, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 2,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The stock has a market cap of $824.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.88 million. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

