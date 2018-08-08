CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN (DSLV) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN (NASDAQ:DSLV) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.66% of CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the period.

Get CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN alerts:

DSLV opened at $29.43 on Monday. CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN (NASDAQ:DSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INV SILVER ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.