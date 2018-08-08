Cryolife Inc (CRY) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Cryolife worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cryolife by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 113,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cryolife by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Cryolife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 345,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryolife by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryolife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Shares of Cryolife opened at $29.60 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 0.73. Cryolife Inc has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. Cryolife’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,270. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.