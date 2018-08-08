Cryolife (CRY) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $256-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.43 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Cryolife in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Cryolife traded down $0.70, reaching $31.95, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,406. Cryolife has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $122,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,510. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

