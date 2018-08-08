Cryolife (CRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a report released on Tuesday. Northland Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 6,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,406. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $173,903.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,597.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $105,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,510 in the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

