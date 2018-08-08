Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Crown Crafts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 million.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

