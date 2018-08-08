Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,176,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,338,000 after buying an additional 415,983 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 130,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 153.7% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.