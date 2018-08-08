Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in United Continental by 1,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Continental by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,689.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

