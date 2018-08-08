Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L opened at $16.98 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

