Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare opened at $8.66 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $307.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William J. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,985.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 151,751 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,180,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

