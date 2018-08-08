Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 34,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,889. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William J. Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,985.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,180,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $5,443,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 120.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 414,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 226,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 151,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

