CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Tops $0.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, CROAT has traded flat against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 47,881,977 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.