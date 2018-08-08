Critical Survey: TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY) & ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) and ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB/S 4.44% 16.69% 8.49%

0.1% of ASSA ABLOY AB/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TUI AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TUI AG/ADR pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TUI AG/ADR and ASSA ABLOY AB/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ASSA ABLOY AB/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI AG/ADR $20.16 billion 0.65 $712.43 million $0.80 13.88 ASSA ABLOY AB/S $8.92 billion 2.31 $1.01 billion $0.46 21.24

ASSA ABLOY AB/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TUI AG/ADR. TUI AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB/S beats TUI AG/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies, 150 aircrafts, and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 300 hotels with 214,000 beds. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening solutions in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, security doors, fire doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencing and gates, hardware, and fittings. It also provides secure identity solutions primarily in identity and access management, and contactless identification technology solutions under the HID Global brand to healthcare, education, financial, government, and state institutions; and electronic lock systems, safes, energy management systems, and minibars for hotels and cruise ships under the VingCard and Elsafe product brands. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; and components for overhead sectional doors and sensors. The company offers its products primarily under the ABLOY, ASSA, IKON, Mul-T-Lock, TESA, UNION, Vachette, Yale, Baodean, Guli, Liyi (Shenfei), Interlock, Lockwood, ASSA ABLOY, Besam, Crawford, Megadoor, and Albany brands. The company sells its products through security systems integrators, locksmiths, security installers, building and lock wholesalers, retailers, home improvement stores, hardware and security stores, OEMs, and door and window manufacturers. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

