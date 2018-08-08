Critical Survey: Illumina (ILMN) vs. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Illumina and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 0 5 14 0 2.74 Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $302.44, indicating a potential downside of 10.30%. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 168.69%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 20.88% 26.64% 14.77% Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -843.54% -246.01% -103.22%

Volatility & Risk

Illumina has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $2.75 billion 18.01 $726.00 million $4.00 84.29 Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $7.54 million 15.33 -$18.48 million ($0.52) -4.12

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Illumina beats Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company has a strategic partnership with Loxo Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling; and strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

