Critical Review: Yum! Brands (YUM) & Habit Restaurants (HABT)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and Habit Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 27.95% -17.36% 23.05% Habit Restaurants -0.84% 1.68% 0.79%

74.8% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and Habit Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.88 billion 4.47 $1.34 billion $2.96 27.48 Habit Restaurants $331.70 million 1.18 -$2.80 million $0.16 93.75

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Habit Restaurants. Yum! Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Habit Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands and Habit Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 10 12 0 2.55 Habit Restaurants 0 5 2 0 2.29

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $85.89, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Habit Restaurants has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.78%. Given Yum! Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Habit Restaurants.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Habit Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Habit Restaurants has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Habit Restaurants on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of February 28, 2018, the company had 215 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania as well as 3 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

