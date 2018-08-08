Critical Contrast: Midstates Petroleum (MPO) vs. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A)

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Midstates Petroleum alerts:

99.2% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Midstates Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A 0 3 8 0 2.73

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a consensus target price of $80.78, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A is more favorable than Midstates Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Midstates Petroleum has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Midstates Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum $228.75 million 1.41 -$85.07 million N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A $305.18 billion 0.90 $12.98 billion $3.84 17.24

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum -46.86% 4.70% 3.49% Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A 5.64% 9.22% 4.50%

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A beats Midstates Petroleum on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Midstates Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midstates Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.