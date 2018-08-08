Critical Analysis: James River Group (JRVR) and Amerisafe (AMSF)

James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for James River Group and Amerisafe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Amerisafe 0 2 4 0 2.67

James River Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Amerisafe has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Amerisafe.

Volatility & Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James River Group and Amerisafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $817.63 million 1.47 $43.56 million $1.57 25.65 Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.20 $46.23 million $3.08 20.21

Amerisafe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than James River Group. Amerisafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. James River Group pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James River Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 4.88% 7.01% 1.74% Amerisafe 13.35% 14.28% 4.15%

Summary

Amerisafe beats James River Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers, healthcare workers, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

