Criteo’s (CRTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, MED reduced their price objective on Criteo to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

