CRH Medical Corp to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (CRH)

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for CRH Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.15 million. CRH Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of CRH Medical opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.76.

In other news, Director Ian A. Webb sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$33,825.00.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

