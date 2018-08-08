Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crestwood Equity Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.1929263475895 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners opened at $37.20 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -206.90%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

