Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give CoreSite Realty (COR) a $112.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

CoreSite Realty opened at $114.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Iii Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,700 shares of company stock valued at $252,740,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,104,000 after buying an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

