Creative Planning Trims Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in China Mobile by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in China Mobile by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of China Mobile opened at $44.77 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $56.93.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

