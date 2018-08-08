Creative Planning Trims Position in Teekay Co. (TK)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teekay were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teekay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of Teekay opened at $6.97 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.29. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $405.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Teekay’s payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

