Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arconic were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Arconic by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

NYSE ARNC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 544,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $9,770,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,870,362. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

