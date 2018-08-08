Creative Planning Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,030,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $2,909,579.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Kirsner sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.74, for a total value of $2,686,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,384 shares of company stock worth $18,442,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac opened at $212.03 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

