Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 4,696 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF opened at $48.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

