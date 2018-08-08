Creative Planning Invests $211,000 in Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Stock

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 130.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,530 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,751,000. Amerigo Asset Management increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 4,180,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,177 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,863,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,245,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “$27.32” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

