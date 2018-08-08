Creative Planning Invests $142,000 in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (BIF)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 1,303.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 192,217 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 76.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 263,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 28.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 142,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brendon J. Fischer sold 24,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $260,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BIF opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock Profile

There is no company description available for Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

