Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in GGP Inc (GGP)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GGP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GGP during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,003,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in GGP during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in GGP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 200,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in GGP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 125,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

NYSE:GGP opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.91. GGP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.94 million. GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

