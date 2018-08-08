Cray (CRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment include the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRAY. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ CRAY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.48. Cray has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cray will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cray by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cray by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cray by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,084,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 349,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cray by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 113,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cray by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

