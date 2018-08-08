Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for II-VI (IIVI)

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s previous close.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.77.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.02. II-VI has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.45 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $290,068.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

