Courant Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Courant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises about 10.0% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,153,000 after acquiring an additional 55,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 468,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 633,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 192,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $227.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $192.02 and a 12 month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 202,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $201.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,884,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.07.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

