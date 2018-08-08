Countrywide (CWD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Countrywide (LON:CWD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWD. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Countrywide from GBX 75 ($0.97) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Numis Securities cut shares of Countrywide to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 89 ($1.15) to GBX 38 ($0.49) in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Countrywide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.17 ($4.62).

Shares of Countrywide stock opened at GBX 14.86 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Countrywide has a 52-week low of GBX 66.64 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.25 ($2.45).

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

