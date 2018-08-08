Coty Inc (COTY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,962,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,040,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,542,000 after purchasing an additional 636,583 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 174.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 499,276 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,063,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 414,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Ramos bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,150.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Coty’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

