Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

NYSE COTV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 314,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,224. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cotiviti has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. Cotiviti had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cotiviti will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cotiviti news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,800 shares of company stock worth $4,543,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

