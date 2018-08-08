Corning Incorporated (GLW) Position Trimmed by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $7,805,638.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning opened at $33.06 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

