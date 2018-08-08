Corning Incorporated (GLW) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

