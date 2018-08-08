Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hexcel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $31,792,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 100,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 479,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $69.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Hexcel had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Hexcel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $1,260,177.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,278.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.