Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $688,000 Position in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 717,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,272,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

OZRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Brean Capital set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZRK opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

