Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,779 International Paper Co (IP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 27,958.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,122,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,329 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $53,831,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 266.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,025,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 745,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 55.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 408,318 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 17.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 395,334 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

International Paper opened at $52.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

