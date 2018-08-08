Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $667,000 in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1,660.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,390 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. purchased 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co opened at $71.54 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

