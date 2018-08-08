Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $650,000 in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 386.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 68.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

BKN stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

There is no company description available for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal.

