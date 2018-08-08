Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $648,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,647,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,944 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,219,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,575,000 after purchasing an additional 664,503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,707,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,006,000 after purchasing an additional 322,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,967,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF opened at $75.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

