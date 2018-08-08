Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $613,000 in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (SCZ) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 954.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19.

