Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after buying an additional 691,079 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 3,352.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 350,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gray Television to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.97%. equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.