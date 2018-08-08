Cormark Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CWX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$6.55 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$294.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.40 million. CanWel Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

