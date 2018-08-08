Core-Mark (CORE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CORE. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Core-Mark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Core-Mark opened at $28.28 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core-Mark has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $34.79.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Hobson purchased 2,500 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,430 shares of company stock valued at $178,477. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 136.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Core-Mark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

