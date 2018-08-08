Core-Mark (CORE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Core-Mark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CORE opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Hobson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 61,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,430 shares of company stock valued at $178,477. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

