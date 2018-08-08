Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corbus Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 50.5678236105015 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.05, reaching $4.75, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 224,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,561. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hochman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 459,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,751. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.